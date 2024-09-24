India, IPEF partners discuss rollout of clean and fair economy pacts

New Delhi: Indian and 13 other partners under the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) discussed rolling out clean and fair economy agreements, days after New Delhi became a signatory to the pacts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Clean Economy Agreement, Fair Economy Agreement, and IPEF Overarching Agreement are set to take effect in October 2024 and aim to enhance economic cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region, according to a statement by the commerce ministry.

At the virtual ministerial meeting focused on Tuesday, Union commerce and industry Piyush Goyal highlighted the country's ongoing commitment to strengthening regional economic cooperation.

The meeting was focused on pillars II (supply chain), III (clean economy), and IV (fair economy) of the US-led IPEF. These focus on key issues such as strengthening supply chains, promoting clean energy, and addressing anti-corruption efforts, reflecting a commitment to a more sustainable and equitable economic future.

India, signatory to three of the four pillars, signed the agreements on clean energy, anti-corruption, and trade transparency on 21 September. The country maintains observer status for trade (pillar I) as the current terms are seen as less favourable for the country.

Goyal stressed that these agreements offer significant opportunities to enhance economic cooperation and deliver tangible benefits to the region through continued collaboration. A major focus of the meeting was on deepening cooperation under the supply chain agreement to build resilient supply chains and address disruptions, his ministry said.

Goyal emphasized the importance of action plans for critical sectors like semiconductors, minerals for battery production, and chemicals, underscoring the lessons learned from pandemic-related disruptions, the ministry noted.

The commerce minister further stated that resilient supply chains for agrochemicals and healthcare, particularly pharmaceuticals and medical devices, are crucial, citing the overconcentration of production in specific regions as a risk. On the fair economy front, Goyal reiterated India’s commitment to anti-corruption and tax transparency measures, noting that peer learning and capacity-building initiatives would be key to advancing the goals of the agreement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These agreements, aimed at creating a “clean" and a “fair economy," are expected to enhance India’s sustainability efforts and strengthen its collaboration with other IPEF members, including the US, Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Fiji, Indonesia, Japan, and Korea.

The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework was launched in Tokyo by the US and other Indo-Pacific countries on 23 May 2022. In July this year, India was elected vice chair of the IPEF Supply Chain Council, with the US as Chair.