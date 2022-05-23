Ind-Ra maintains neutral outlook for energy & transport infrastructure for FY23

For airports, air traffic nearing pre-COVID level in FY23 is critical, and continued growth is necessary to generate the required cash flows to manage leverage. While Ind-Ra expects domestic passenger volumes back to pre-covid levels, with scheduled international flights operating from March 2022, and reduced cash burn in FY23, Ind-Ra has maintained a negative outlook as the propensity to travel may be affected due to high air fares because of a high air turbine fuel cost and any new COVID-19 wave. Also, airports have increased debt to fund capex because of a fall in internal accruals due to COVID-19 and an increase in the construction period, leading to higher interest cost and hard costs.