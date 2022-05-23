Ind-Ra maintains neutral outlook for energy & transport infrastructure for FY23

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
For the infrastructure sector, headwinds are downward revision in economic outlook, elevated commodity prices, rising interest rates, land acquisitions delays, construction stage risks and counterparty risks.
NEW DELHI: India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has a neutral outlook for the infrastructure sector for FY23, with negative outlook for airports and wind power projects.
The neutral outlook on the infrastructure sector factors in the likelihood of a stable operating performance for majority of projects, long-term visibility of revenue under concession agreements and power purchase agreements, and expected improved cargo and traffic volumes. Internal liquidity, adequacy of operations and maintenance, mitigation of cost overrun and strength of sponsors are critical monitorables.
The ratings agency said for the infrastructure sector, headwinds are downward revision in economic outlook, elevated commodity prices, rising interest rates, land acquisitions delays, construction stage risks and counterparty risks.
There is a continued preference for infrastructure investment trusts and pooled financing structures. Refinancing is generally focused on establishing pooled structures to raise funds, elongating the tenor and/or releasing of some sponsor investments. The consequence of rising interest rates is also a key monitorable, Ind-Ra said.
The agency expects counterparties such as Solar Energy Corp. of India, NTPC, and Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam to continue making timely tariff payments. Projects selling directly to distribution companies (discoms) have an elongated receivable cycle across counterparties, leading to additional stress. Internal liquidity compared to the strength and diversification of counterparties is a key rating factor for all generation assets, it said.
Ind-Ra said solar projects continue to have stable operations, adequate debt service coverage against a minor fall in irradiation observed in FY22 and an improving counterparty profile as more projects have central government agencies as counterparties. However, projects with weak counterparties would continue to rely on internal liquidity buffers. Under-construction projects could face cost overruns in case solar module prices remain elevated.
Generation variability and payment delays from counter parties continue to weigh on the credit profiles of wind projects. Wind generation in FY22 improved compared to FY21 but remained lower than FY20 level.
Thermal projects with high revenue visibility through long-term power purchase agreements are resilient to temporary stresses, it said. Coal availability, adequate liquidity and working capital limits and visibility of financing investments for environment norms compliance are critical monitorables. An increase in the coal prices and supply hiccups in times of a surging demand might sporadically affect generators; however, this is expected to benefit plants with non-tied up capacity, Ind-Ra said.
Ind-Ra expects transmission projects to have stable operations, comfortable revenue collections and adequate liquidity. Revenue visibility through contracts and regulations continue to support the ratings.
Toll roads, driven by robust traffic recovery, relatively low base and high Wholesale Price Index (14%), will witness healthy growth in toll rates and thereby toll collections of 14% to 18% in FY23. Ind-Ra has maintained a positive outlook on availability projects, as roads under the hybrid annuity model are nearing completion and thus could be upgraded, backed by revenue visibility and adequate provisions for future maintenance. However, under-construction projects could see some headwinds on account of aggressive bidding due increased competition and input cost inflation.
For airports, air traffic nearing pre-COVID level in FY23 is critical, and continued growth is necessary to generate the required cash flows to manage leverage. While Ind-Ra expects domestic passenger volumes back to pre-covid levels, with scheduled international flights operating from March 2022, and reduced cash burn in FY23, Ind-Ra has maintained a negative outlook as the propensity to travel may be affected due to high air fares because of a high air turbine fuel cost and any new COVID-19 wave. Also, airports have increased debt to fund capex because of a fall in internal accruals due to COVID-19 and an increase in the construction period, leading to higher interest cost and hard costs.
Ind-Ra had maintained continued stable outlook for sea ports, based on strong debt service coverage ratio, allowing sufficient headroom for variations in cargo growth. Ind-Ra expects moderate growth in cargo volumes. The agency believes elevated freight rates, continuing hiccups in global supply chain turnaround times, and headwinds for economic growth are some constraints for cargo growth.
The outlook is also negative for metro rail projects. While ridership is likely to improve, it might remain low leading to continued operational losses for some time. The ratings on metro rail are under pressure and the sponsor strength and timely support are key supporting factors.