Ind-Ra revises downward fiscal deficit of Indian states to 4.1% of GDP for FY22

New Delhi: India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (Ind-Ra) on Friday revised downward its forecast for aggregate fiscal deficit of Indian states to 4.1% of gross domestic product (GDP) for FY22 from its earlier estimate of 4.3%, due to visible economic recovery and higher than expected gross tax collections.

“The impact of the second covid wave on the economy notwithstanding, Ind-Ra estimates India’s nominal GDP to grow 15.6% in FY22, higher than its 10 February 2021 estimate of 14.5% in FY22," the rating agency said.

Ind-Ra said the revenue receipts of state governments are expected to improve, backed by an economic recovery, resulting from a large section of the populace receiving vaccinations. “This would lead to states further easing restrictions on business and commercial activity. The agency now expects the aggregate revenue deficit of states to come in marginally lower at 1.3% of GDP in FY22 than the earlier forecast of 1.5% of GDP," it added.

The rating agency analysed information on 14 states for the first quarter of FY22. “The aggregate revenue receipts of these 14 states grew 30.8% to ₹3.95 trillion during April-June period of FY22. Although the considerable improvement is due to a low base, revenue receipts grew 1.5% in 1QFY22 over the pre-covid-19 period of 1QFY20. The aggregate own tax and non-tax revenue receipt of 14 states grew 77% YoY and 46% YoY, respectively, in 1QFY22, which indicates these states’ revenue collection was resilient to the disruptions from the second covid wave," it added.

In line with the slight moderation in fiscal deficit in FY22 India Ratings expects the aggregate debt/GDP ratio of states to come in lower at 32.4% of GDP in FY22 from an earlier estimate of 34%.

“All states’ gross market borrowings were ₹7.88 trillion in FY21. During April-July 2021, states’ aggregate market borrowing was lower at ₹1.94 trillion than ₹2.1 trillion in April-July 2020. This is primarily attributable to an improvement in states’ aggregate revenue receipts during 1QFY22. India Ratings estimates the gross market borrowings of states, in aggregate, will increase to ₹8.2 trillion in FY22 (previous estimate: ₹8.4 trillion)," the rating agency said.

