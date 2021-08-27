Ind-Ra revises downward fiscal deficit of Indian states to 4.1% of GDP for FY22

The rating agency analysed information on 14 states for the first quarter of FY22. “The aggregate revenue receipts of these 14 states grew 30.8% to ₹3.95 trillion during April-June period of FY22. Although the considerable improvement is due to a low base, revenue receipts grew 1.5% in 1QFY22 over the pre-covid-19 period of 1QFY20. The aggregate own tax and non-tax revenue receipt of 14 states grew 77% YoY and 46% YoY, respectively, in 1QFY22, which indicates these states’ revenue collection was resilient to the disruptions from the second covid wave," it added.

