Indraprastha Gas cuts CNG prices in Delhi by 2.5/kg from today

Indraprastha Gas has cut the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in the capital Delhi by ₹2.5/kg effective from today, March 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This reduction in the gas prices, effective from 6 am Thursday, will be in all the geographical areas of the gas distributor, IGL said in a post on X.

The revised selling price of CNG in Delhi shall be ₹74.09 per kg, while it will be ₹78.70 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CNG Price Cut in Mumbai The Delhi price cut comes a day after state-owned Mahanagar Gas (MGL) announced a decrease in CNG prices by ₹2.5 per kg to ₹73.50 per kg in Mumbai.

The company, in a statement issued late in the evening, cited a decline in gas input costs as the reason for the price adjustment, effective from midnight on March 5.

According to the statement, the revised CNG price translates to a 53 percent cost saving compared to petrol and a 22 percent saving compared to diesel at the current price levels in the financial capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MGL said the reduction in CNG price would help to increase the consumption of natural gas in the transportation segment, which is a step towards making India cleaner and greener.

Drivers Celebrate Price Cut Taxi drivers in the Delhi NCR region are celebrating the CNG price cut as it brings the promise of substantial savings in their daily expenditures and an uplift in their monthly earnings, ANI reported.

Expressing his joy over the CNG price drop, Sonu Pandey, a cab driver in Delhi NCR told ANI, "With the 2.5 rupee reduction in CNG prices, I can now save ₹100-150 daily, contributing to the growth of our income." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another cab driver echoed this sentiment, stating, "This will impact our expenses positively. If we used to spend ₹500 daily, it will now be reduced to ₹400. I am very pleased."

Highlighting the practical advantages of the reduced CNG prices in terms of monthly income, Omkar, a taxi driver told ANI, “This is beneficial for us. Saving ₹2 per kg means an additional ₹2,000 in my pocket every month."

(With inputs from ANI and PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

