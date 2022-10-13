Industrial activity contracts for the first time in 18 months3 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 12:27 AM IST
The consumer durables sector saw a growth decline of 2.5% in Aug against 2.27% growth in the previous month
NEW DELHI : India’s industrial activity contracted for the first time in 18 months in August as manufacturing and mining output plunged, darkening hopes of a demand revival at the onset of the festive season. Economists said the decline in production would impact economic growth in the September quarter.