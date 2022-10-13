NEW DELHI : India’s industrial activity contracted for the first time in 18 months in August as manufacturing and mining output plunged, darkening hopes of a demand revival at the onset of the festive season. Economists said the decline in production would impact economic growth in the September quarter.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) declined by 0.8% in August from a growth of 2.2% in July on a year-on-year basis, data released by the National Statistical Office showed on Wednesday. IIP for July was revised lower from the 2.4% estimated earlier.

The data will add to the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee’s dilemma on controlling inflation or supporting growth. The MPC on 30 September hiked the repo rate for the fourth time by 50 basis points.

“Just at the time when the IMF has lowered its forecast of growth for India to 6.8% and highlighted the threat of inflation, the two economic releases on IIP growth and CPI inflation are dampeners. IIP production declined by 0.8%, which is opposite to our optimistic forecast of 3.5%," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. He added that growth in September and October would be critical for overall IIP growth this year. “Unless we can clock growth of 5% in these two months, there will be an adverse impact on prospects of GDP growth," said Sabnavis.

Manufacturing, which has a 77% weight in the index, shrank 0.7% in August, compared with 2.98% growth in the previous month. Mining contracted 3.9%, compared with a 3.35% decline in the previous month.

The capital goods sector grew by 5% in August compared with 5.74% in July.

The consumer durables sector, representing elastic demand, saw a growth decline of 2.5% in August compared with a growth of 2.27% in the previous month. The consumer non-durables sector, on the other hand, declined by 9.9% in August compared with a 2.8% contraction in July.

“The pattern of growth across use-based classification suggests that consumer demand is likely to witness more headwinds in the coming months from high inflation and the reversal of the interest rate cycle, but the demand for capital/infrastructure goods may continue to get support from the sustained government capex spending. This reinforces our view that the ongoing industrial recovery not only continues to be fragile but is also not broad-based," said Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist at India Ratings.

About nine of the 22 manufacturing sub-sectors reported a contraction in output, including leather products, textiles, and electrical equipment. Electrical equipment output declined sharply by 28.2% in August, compared to 15.6% in July.

“In our view, it is better to look at the uptrend in the GST e-waybills in August-September for cues regarding the strength of festive demand than the tepid manufacturing growth print of August 2022…The YoY growth of most available high-frequency indicators improved in September relative to August, amid the onset of the festive season, such as Coal India Ltd’s output, vehicle registrations, electricity generation, port cargo traffic, rail freight traffic and diesel consumption, which is likely to help the IIP return to a positive, albeit modest growth, in the just-concluded month," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd.

The International Monetary Fund cut India’s growth forecast sharply to 6.8% from 7.4% estimated earlier in its latest World Economic Outlook report. Other agencies, including the World Bank and RBI, have also lowered the growth projections.