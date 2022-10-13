Industrial activity contracts for the first time in 18 months

“Just at the time when the IMF has lowered its forecast of growth for India to 6.8% and highlighted the threat of inflation, the two economic releases on IIP growth and CPI inflation are dampeners. IIP production declined by 0.8%, which is opposite to our optimistic forecast of 3.5%," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. He added that growth in September and October would be critical for overall IIP growth this year. “Unless we can clock growth of 5% in these two months, there will be an adverse impact on prospects of GDP growth," said Sabnavis.