Industrial cluster ranks to fuel competition on cards
Currently, 11 industrial corridors are being developed by the government to enhance industrial infrastructure in the country, connecting metros and some large cities.
Industrial clusters in nearly a dozen upcoming industrial parks may be ranked on the quality of infrastructure periodically to attract investment, drive competition and raise standards of manufacturing facilities.
