Industry output grows fastest this fiscal at 3.5% in July, robust manufacturing aids

New Delhi: India’s industrial output expanded 3.5% in July, its fastest pace in the current financial year, aided by a robust manufacturing sector ahead of the festival season and in anticipation of US tariffs taking effect early August. Weak mining and energy generation during the monsoon was, however, a drag on the overall performance, official data showed on Thursday.

Factory output had expanded at 5% in July last year and by 2.3% in April-July, the first four months of this fiscal year, way slower than the 5.4% growth seen a year ago. It had expanded at a modest 1.5% in June.

Data released by the statistics ministry showed that the country's mining sector had contracted by 7.2% in July, pulling down the overall industrial output. Electricity generation, another laggard during the monsoon season, rose by a marginal 0.6% in July.

The big good news was that India's manufacturing output expanded 5.4% in July, its fastest pace in six months as businesses stepped up production ahead of the demand-triggering festivals and also bracing for the 25% reciprocal tariff imposed by the US on Indian goods that kicked in early August.

The top three performers in the manufacturing sector were basic metals, electrical equipment and non-metallic mineral products. The output of capital goods expanded 5% and infrastructure and construction goods saw an 11.9% expansion, indicating strong investments in the economy.

Consumer durables output expanded 7.7% annually in July, indicating that dealers are stocking up household appliances ahead of the festive season that typically sees big-ticket purchases, experts said.

The impact of contracting mining and energy sector output in industrial production was expected as eight infrastructure industries, which have a 40% weight in the IIP (index of industrial production) had expanded at a modest 2% in July. Slowing demand for energy amid robust monsoon rains led to a contraction of output of coal, crude oil, natural gas and refinery products in July, limiting the overall output of these infrastructure industries, Mint had reported on 20 August.

In the coming months, transmission of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) interest rate cuts and the expected reduction in the goods and service taxes rates by Diwali are likely to further support consumption demand and factory output.

The industrial output numbers for July can be seen encouraging, as they show investment is picking up not just in the government space but also in the private sector, said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

“To a limited extent, the focus on expediting export orders has helped push up production in some segments like readymade garments. It needs to be seen if this is maintained post September, when the tariff effect would tend to become more prominent. The same holds for leather products, where growth has been negative,” said Sabnavis.

Sabnavis said he expects India’s industrial output growth to increase over the coming months starting September, when growth is likely to cross 5% on a sustained basis.

On Wednesday, the finance ministry had cautioned in its July monthly economic review that while the immediate impact of the latest US tariffs on Indian exports appears limited, the lag effect needs to be addressed as it could weigh on trade and growth.

Reforms and self-reliance are central to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic strategy. Policy makers are also counting on the salutary impact of above-normal monsoon rainfall that is likely to boost not just the farm economy but also many key industry sectors, better consumption demand from the tax rate cuts, cooling interest rates, and also the recent sovereign rating upgrade to‘BBB’ by S&P.

The RBI has projected that the economy will grow at 6.7% in the September quarter after a 6.5% expansion in April-June. Official data from the statistics ministry, expected on Friday, will show if the growth took a beating in the June quarter amid global uncertainties. Overall global trade is expected to slow down this year on account of the tariffs imposed by the US on its trading partners.