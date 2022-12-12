Industrial output shrinks in October by 4%, the worst in over two years1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 12:14 AM IST
The Index of Industrial Production had grown by 4.2% in October last year and by 3.1% in September this year
India’s industrial output contracted by 4% in October, the worst in more than two years, government data released on Monday showed, hobbled by the drop in orders from Western markets, softening demand and weak investment at home.