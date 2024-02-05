Industrial output soared 35% in FY22 as economy recovered from pandemic: Govt

New Delhi: Industrial output surged over 35% during 2021-22 (FY22) from the previous fiscal year, signaling a robust recovery from the impacts of the pandemic, the government's Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) results for 2020-21 and 2021-22 said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the survey conducted by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, industrial output during 2021-22 stood at ₹119.27 trillion in value terms, up from ₹88.09 trillion during 2020-21 and even surpassing the pre-pandemic figures of ₹89.83 trillion in FY19-20.

This recovery spanned across manufacturing sectors like basic metals, refined petroleum, pharmaceuticals, motor vehicles, food products, and chemicals, indicating a broad-based resurgence.

Under the impact of the pandemic, 2020-21 saw output and input contraction and a marginal fall in employment. However, the year witnessed a sharp growth in a majority of important economic parameters like invested capital, input, output, GVA, net income, and net profit registered by the sector and even surpassed the pre-pandemic level in absolute value terms, the survey said.

Meanwhile, the number of people employed by the industry stood at 1.72 crore in 2021-22, up by about 7%, recovering from a 3% drop in the previous year due to pandemic-related challenges.

"Due to the Covid pandemic, there had been a marginal fall in employment in 2020-21, which was more than compensated in the subsequent year," the survey said.

The employment figures for FY22 even surpassed the pre-pandemic numbers, with more than 9.35 lakh additional jobs created, and average salaries witnessing an uptick of 8.3% compared to the previous year.

Investments in fixed capital marginally increased by 0.87% to ₹37.26 trillion. Fixed capital is the part of the total capital outlay of a business invested in physical assets such as factories, vehicles, and machinery for more than one accounting period.

The Gross Value Added (GVA), calculated by subtracting intermediate consumption (input) from the gross value of output, stood at ₹20.48 trillion during 2021-22, up from ₹16.17 trillion in the previous fiscal.

"Among the major states, in terms of GVA, Gujarat remained at the top in 2020-21 and in the second position in 2021-22 while Maharashtra ranked first in 2021-22 and second in 2020-21. These two states were followed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh in both the years," the survey said.

The top five states together contributed about 53% of the total manufacturing GVA of the country in 2020-21 as well as in 2021-22.

