Govt wants to dip into forex reserves to fund industrial policy

“For India, the timing is right. And features like setting up a DFI, establishing a technology fund, helping MSMEs to tap the bond market and reviving the industrial clusters are ideas that are welcome. But the devil lies in the details, i.e., how these ideas will be implemented. Implementing them through public-private partnership and with greater consultation with MSME entrepreneurs will be key," said Deepak Mishra, chief executive at the economic think-tank ICRIER.

