Industrial production contracts 0.8% in August

Industrial production contracts 0.8% in August1 min read . 07:40 PM IST
- The manufacturing sector’s output contracted 0.7% in August 2022
NEW DELHI :India’s industrial growth, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) contracted 0.8 per cent in August, data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on Wednesday.
The IIP had grown 13 per cent in August 2021.
As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector’s output contracted 0.7 per cent in August 2022.
The mining output contracted 3.9 per cent, while power generation increased 1.4 per cent during August, the data showed.
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) is a composite indicator that measures the short-term changes in the volume of production of a basket of industrial products during a given period concerning a chosen base period.