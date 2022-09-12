Industrial production grows 2.4% in July1 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 06:56 PM IST
The manufacturing sector recorded a growth of 3.2% in July as against 12.5% in June
NEW DELHI : India’s industrial growth, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), recorded a growth of 2.4 percent in July, as against 12.3 percent in June, data released by the National Statistical Office showed.