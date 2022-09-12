NEW DELHI : India’s industrial growth, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), recorded a growth of 2.4 percent in July, as against 12.3 percent in June, data released by the National Statistical Office showed.

The IIP had grown 11.5% in July 2021.

As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector, constituting a major chunk of IIP which is close to 77 percent, recorded a growth of 3.2 percent in July as against 12.5 percent in June.

The mining output, weighing nearly 14 percent, contracted by 3.3 percent. Meanwhile, the electricity segment grew by 2.3 percent as against 16.4 percent in June.

IIP growth has been slowing ever since it hit a one-year high of 19.6 percent in May on the back of a favourable base effect.