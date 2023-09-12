India's industrial production rose by 5.7 per cent in July, according to the official data released on Wednesday. For the month of July 2023, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 142.0. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of July 2023 stand at 111.9, 141.2 and 204.0 respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.

As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 141.7 for Primary Goods, 101.6 for Capital Goods, 151.8 for Intermediate Goods and 168.5 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of July 2023. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 118.1 and 152.2 respectively for the month of July 2023.

Details of Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production for the month of July 2023 at Sectoral, 2-digit level of National Industrial Classification (NIC-2008) and by Use-based classification are given at Statements I, II and III respectively. Also, for users to appreciate the changes in the industrial sector, Statement IV provides month-wise indices for the last 12 months, by industry groups (as per 2-digit level of NIC-2008) and sectors.

Along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of July 2023, the indices for June 2023 have undergone the first revision and those for April 2023 have undergone final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies. The Quick Estimates for July 2023, the first revision for June 2023 and the final revision for April 2023 have been compiled at weighted response rates of 92 percent, 94 percent and 95 percent respectively.

The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are released on 12th of every month with a six weeks lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments.