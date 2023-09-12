Industrial production rises to 5.7% in July from 3.7% in June1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 05:39 PM IST
Quick Estimates of IIP for July 2023: 142.0 overall, with 111.9 for Mining, 141.2 for Manufacturing, and 204.0 for Electricity.
India's industrial production rose by 5.7 per cent in July, according to the official data released on Wednesday. For the month of July 2023, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 142.0. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of July 2023 stand at 111.9, 141.2 and 204.0 respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.