Industrial production up 8% YoY in August amid strong support from manufacturing and electricity, shows govt data

Industrial output in India jumped by 8% in August 2026, compared to 7.4% in July, largely due to strong support from the manufacturing sector, as per latest data from the government released today, on 28 September. This is the fifth monthly Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data under the new series, PTI reported.

The IIP growth in August 2025 was 4.7%, it added.

“In August 2026, Index of Industrial Production recorded an 8% year-on-year (YoY) growth, supported by 9% growth in manufacturing sector and strong growth of 12.3% in electricity and gas supply sector,” the National Statistics Office said in its release.

Industrial out: Here's what data showed The data showed that the mining and quarrying sector contracted by 5.6% in July against 15.8% growth a year ago.

The revised estimate of IIP for July stood at 7.4%, which has been revised upward from the earlier released provisional estimate of 6.7%.

The IIP growth during April to August this fiscal stood at 6.7% compared to 4.2% a year ago.

Within the manufacturing sector, 18 out of 23 industry groups have recorded a positive growth in August 2026 over the same month last year.

Top three positive contributors for August 2026 are ‘manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers’ — 25.2%, ‘manufacture of electrical equipment’ — 30.9%, and ‘manufacture of other transport equipment’ — 25.3%.

Under the ‘manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers’ item groups', auto components, spares and accessories, passenger cars, and “Commercial Vehicles” have shown significant contribution in growth.

In the ‘manufacture of electrical equipment’ group, items such as electrical apparatus for switching or protecting electrical circuits (e.g., switchgear, circuit breakers/switches, control/meter panels) and parts thereof, as well as end-face connectors for optical fibres and cables and UPS and solid-state drives have shown significant contribution to growth.

In the ‘manufacture of other transport equipment’ group, items like two-wheelers (motorcycles/scooters), railway rolling stock/parts, maintenance or service vehicles, and parts and accessories of motorcycles/mopeds and sidecars have shown significant contribution to growth.

How were the indices for August 2026 As per the use-based classification, the indices for the month of August 2026 stand at:

111.8 for primary goods,

140.7 for capital goods,

131.8 for intermediate goods,

132.5 for infrastructure / construction goods,

Further, the indices for consumer durables at 129.4, and

Consumer non-durables stood at 114.3. The corresponding growth rates of IIP as per the use-based classification in August 2026 over August 2025 stood at:

3.5% in primary goods,

16.9% in capital goods,

13.7% in intermediate goods,

6.4% in infrastructure / construction goods,

11.1% in consumer durables and

2.1% in consumer non-durables. Based on use-based classification, top three positive contributors to the growth of IIP for the month of August 2026 are intermediate goods, capital goods and consumer durables.