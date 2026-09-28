Industrial production up 8% YoY in August amid strong support from manufacturing and electricity, shows govt data

Industrial output in India jumped by 8% in August 2026, compared to 7.4% in July, largely due to strong support from the manufacturing sector, as per latest data from the government released today, on 28 September. This is the fifth monthly Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data under the new series, PTI reported.
The IIP growth in August 2025 was 4.7%, it added.
“In August 2026, Index of Industrial Production recorded an 8% year-on-year (YoY) growth, supported by 9% growth in manufacturing sector and strong growth of 12.3% in electricity and gas supply sector,” the National Statistics Office said in its release.
As per the use-based classification, the indices for the month of August 2026 stand at:
The corresponding growth rates of IIP as per the use-based classification in August 2026 over August 2025 stood at:
Based on use-based classification, top three positive contributors to the growth of IIP for the month of August 2026 are intermediate goods, capital goods and consumer durables.
(With inputs from PTI)
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.