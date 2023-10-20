Industrial & Warehousing demand in India's top 5 cities drops 12% in Q3 2023: Report
In the January-September period, the total industrial and warehousing demand came in at 17.2 million sq ft, down 4 percent as compared to 18 million sq ft in the year-ago period.
Industrial and warehousing demand in India's top five commercial cities dropped to 6.2 million square feet in the third quarter (Q3) or the July-September period of 2023, as per a report released by real estate consultancy group Colliers India on October 20.
