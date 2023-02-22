Industry body says India’s merchandise exports likely to grow 5% in FY23
India’s merchandise exports are expected to grow to $440-450 billion during the current financial year, registering at least 5% year-on-year growth, A
India’s merchandise exports are expected to grow to $440-450 billion during the current financial year, registering at least 5% year-on-year growth, A. Sakthivel, president, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said on Wednesday.
