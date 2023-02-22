India’s merchandise exports are expected to grow to $440-450 billion during the current financial year, registering at least 5% year-on-year growth, A. Sakthivel, president, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said on Wednesday.

Exports growth is crucial for India amid slowing global growth and declining forex reserves. India’s foreign exchange reserves slipped $8.31 billion to $566.94 billion in the week ended 10 February, logging the biggest decline in more than 11 months, official data showed.

India’s merchandise exports in FY22 touched a record high of $420 billion. However, imports have also been on the rise fuelled by higher demand following recovery in some industries post the covid-induced lockdown.

Speaking on the sidelines of FIEO’s Foundation Day, Sakthivel, said the aggregate exports of the country in the current fiscal year is expected to be between $780 billion and $800 billion exhibiting a growth of about 12% over the record exports of $ 672 billion in 2021-22.

“A double-digit growth in exports, when the global situation is becoming tougher and global trade moderating, is encouraging particularly as many of our competing countries are witnessing sharp decline in their exports. The merchandise exports are likely to be between $440-450 billion while services exports are expected to be between $ 340-350 billion," Sakthivel said.

With the world economy slowing down, demand for imports in general will be impacted, thus hurting exports growth. The China factor, however, can turn things the other way, though presently the pace of recovery is uncertain, a Bank of Baroda report said.

On the other hand, growth of 6-6.5% in India will necessitate higher growth in imports and push up the bill. “On the positive side benign commodity prices will work to our advantage. On the whole however, the trade deficit will remain elevated," the report added.