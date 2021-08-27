New Delhi: Industry chambers has welcomed the establishment of the informal sector workers database and called the move by the government as a process to expand social security benefit and gradually formalise the sector.

The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) said that the number of informal workers in the country is around 420 million, almost 40 million more than what the labour ministry has claimed while rolling out the platform. The industry chamber said the database should be seen in sync with the labour reforms done via the four labour codes.

“The initiative of the Ministry of Labour & Employment for the E-Shram Portal in building a National Database on Unorganized Workers is central to the effort towards formalization of the Indian workforce. It will help to identify unorganized sector workers, which number about 420 million and is a much-needed step towards ensuring social security and other benefits to workers and their families," Chandrajit Banerjee director general of CII said.

“Taken together with the reform of labour laws through the 4 labour codes, this measure represents a major turning point in the labour environment of the country," Banerjee added.

Like CII, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) said the launch of e-Shram National Database will enhance last-mile delivery and social security execution. “(It) will facilitate better execution of various social security schemes of the central and state governments for all unorganized workers," the PHD Chamber said.

The union government on Thursday rolled out the unorganized workers database and allowed registration of the workers on an online platform with immediate effect. “The e-Shram portal will cover all unorganized workers of the nation and help link them to social security schemes of the Government of India. The portal will prove to be a huge boost for the last-mile delivery of services," labour and employment minister Bhupendra Yadav said.

With support from the states, the union government aspires to enrol 380 million informal workers as part of its exercise to create a national database. And every informal sector and gig worker and those in firms deploying less than 10 employees will be allowed to enrol.

