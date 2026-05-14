India's gold rush meets a speeding ticket, but industry fears smuggling and job loss

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd chief economist Madhavi Arora said the move could provide some support to the rupee by moderating gold imports. “The duty hike on bullion imports is not surprising given the external pressures India is facing due to the Middle East energy crisis. It is similar to past policy measures where duty hikes led to a material dent in gold import volumes,” Arora said. “However, we believe that if the energy crisis persists, there could be further curbs on non-essential imported items. At the margin, yes, it helps the rupee, as gold now accounts for more than 9% of India’s total import bill compared with just 5-6% a few years ago,” she said.