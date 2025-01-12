Industry seeks lower regulatory burden

New Delhi: The government should reduce red tape and simplify regulations for sustained and speedy improvement in the business climate, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said on Sunday.

The suggestions come at a time the Union government is giving final shape to its budget for FY26 to be presented on 1 February.

In a continuously changing competitive environment and geopolitical and economic conditions, sustained and speedy improvement in domestic business climate has assumed a high priority, CII said in a statement. While India has over the last decade remained focused on improving ease of doing business, there is a need to maintain the momentum especially in certain specific areas, the industry lobby said.

Advertisement

“Simplifying regulatory frameworks, reducing compliance burden and enhancing transparency should continue to remain our focus agenda for next several years,” the statement said, quoting Chandrajit Banerjee, CII’s director general.

Also read: Private investments taking off; consumption growing: CII president Sanjiv Puri Banerjee said compliance requirements for businesses relating to land, labour, dispute resolution, paying taxes and environment can be reduced vastly, vital for boosting competitiveness, economic growth and employment generation.

Approvals through NSWS The lobby group said all regulatory approvals at the central, state and local level must be given only through the National Single Window System (NSWS), which will help in bringing openness and speed. Initially, this should be completed for all central government ministries within the next six months, followed by bringing on the platform, states, in a phased manner. Dedicated central budget could incentivize states to shift completely to the portal, the statement said.

Advertisement

CII said industry applications should be given deemed approval beyond a specified time, capacity of courts should be enhanced and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms should be relied upon more.

States with a high pendency of cases need to set up more commercial courts while also working on increasing the efficiency of existing judicial system, CII said.

Also read: Budget: CII seeks excise duty cut in petrol, diesel, hike in minimum wages High and rising pendency of tax disputes are a major issue and there is a need to minimize income tax litigation by unclogging pendency of cases at the level of Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), the industry body said.

Advertisement