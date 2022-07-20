Inflation and market condition are still concerns: HUL CMD Sanjiv Mehta

Inflation and market condition are still concerns: HUL CMD Sanjiv Mehta1 min read . 07:42 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever MD and CEO Sanjiv Mehta said that inflation and market condition are still concerns. To prevent the rupee from falling rapidly, Mehta suggested that the government could use the "huge amount of reserves".
"Inflation is still very much a concern, the market still remains a concern. Those factors haven't gone away. The (FMCG) market volume growth still remains minus 5 per cent in the last three months," he said in a virtual earnings press conference.
He further added that it is imperative for India to ensure that not only inflation is contained but the economy also grows.
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), India's largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit grew by 13.85 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,391 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year. The company's revenue from operations jumped by 19.46 per cent year-on-year to ₹14,331 crore for the quarter ended June 30. "We continued to grow significantly ahead of the market, gaining value and volume market shares," HUL said in a statement.
