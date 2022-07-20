Inflation and market condition are still concerns: HUL CMD Sanjiv Mehta

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), India's largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit grew by 13.85 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,391 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year. The company's revenue from operations jumped by 19.46 per cent year-on-year to ₹14,331 crore for the quarter ended June 30. "We continued to grow significantly ahead of the market, gaining value and volume market shares," HUL said in a statement.