How inflation measurement is still stuck in VCR and cassette era

Ideally, the basket of items used for compiling inflation should reflect a typical shopping list of a person living in the country and needs to be updated regularly to reflect changes in the consumption pattern. India’s inflation basket, currently in use, is a decade old, with 2012 as the base year. Contrast this with Spain, which included face masks in its inflation basket last month to gauge the impact of the pandemic more appropriately. The UK last year included hand sanitizers and home exercise kits, though it rejected face masks, anticipating a decline in sales once the pandemic subsided.