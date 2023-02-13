Inflation breaches RBI tolerance level on high food prices

NEW DELHI : Retail inflation in January accelerated to the fastest in three months, exceeding the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance band of 6%, defying hopes that price pressures would decelerate.

Inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) hardened to 6.52% in January, after declining to a one-year low level of 5.72% in December, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday.

The unexpected surge in headline inflation, led by a spike in food prices, has raised the likelihood of further tightening of monetary policy in April, with economists estimating inflation to remain over the 6% mark over the coming months due to sticky core inflation. Core inflation, which excludes volatile components such as food and energy prices, remained over the 6% mark, touching a multi-year high of 6.2% in January.

“The CPI inflation recorded a sharper-than-expected spike in January 2023, led by an unexpectedly acute jump in food inflation. Following the surge in the January CPI inflation print, we have revised our forecast for the fourth quarter of FY23 average CPI inflation to 6.2% from 6%, which exceeds the projection released last week by the monetary policy committee, suggesting that another rate hike may be in the offing in April 2023," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist of ICRA Ltd.

Inflation cooled below the RBI’s upper tolerance band of 6% for the first time in 11 months in November. RBI, in the policy meeting last week, cut the inflation projection for FY23 to 6.5% from 6.7% estimated earlier, even as central bank governor Shaktikanta Das cautioned about elevated core inflation. “We expect the core inflation to remain elevated in February-March given the ongoing pass-through of higher input costs by producers amid robust demand for services," Nayar said. RBI-led monetary policy committee on 8 February hiked the repo rate for the sixth time by a smaller 25 basis points (bps) to 6.5%.

“The RBI’s decision and stance remain vindicated by this number, and it would be fair to surmise that if inflation remains above the 6% mark in the next couple of months, there could be a further rate hike considered though it is a low probability event as things stand. There is scope for some the government to consider action on the taxes front, especially fuel - both centre and states to cool down inflation," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.Food inflation rose sharply to 6.19% in January from 4.58% in December, led by rising prices of most segments.

Vegetable price deflation eased to 11.7% in January from 15.08% in December. Inflation hardened in the case of cereals, eggs, meat and fish, milk products, and oils and fat. Inflation in cereals rose to 16.18% from 13.79% in the previous month. Inflation in the case of eggs rose to 8.78% from 6.91% in December. “Rise in food and beverage inflation has been across all commodity groups barring prepared oils and fats, sugar and confectionery, and fruits," said Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist, India Ratings and Research, adding that they expect February headline retail inflation to remain around 6.5%. “It is expected to be moderate from March 2023," he said.

The consumer food price index, which includes both manufactured and non-manufactured food articles, rose to 5.94% in January from 4.19% in December. Food accounts for 54% of weight in CPI.

The Economic Survey released last month said that the inflation challenge in FY24 should be a “lot less stiff" than it has been this year. However, it pointed out that the upside risks to India’s projected inflation rates may outweigh the downside risks with any possible re-emergence of covid-19 in China that can trigger supply chain disruptions.