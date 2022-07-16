Inflation coming off its peak a source of relief, says RBI

The Indian rupee is comparably better positioned than other foreign currencies versus the dollar, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement from last week. Considering that India imports more than 80% of its crude oil, inflation would be the most affected by the dropping rupee. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, crude oil prices have consistently been over $100 per barrel. The rupee has been falling since the commencing of the year, and Brent Crude reached $113 a barrel in July. “When a supply shock is transitory, inflation returns to the equilibrium without the need for any monetary policy action and that it can look through its initial impact as it lies outside its realm and remit. However, repeated supply shocks generate second round effects necessitating pre-emptive monetary policy action. When the economy is going through a contractionary phase, an adverse supply shock can worsen the monetary policy trade-off, as it can ill afford to weaken demand conditions further by responding to the inflationary impact of the supply shock," said RBI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}