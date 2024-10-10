Inflation likely hit a 3-month high in September: Mint poll
Summary
- Headline inflation in India likely climbed up again in September to the one of the highest so far in 2024 on account of normalising base effects and rise in vegetable prices, undoing the easing streak seen in July and August.
NEW DELHI : India’s retail inflation likely climbed to a three-month high of 5.1% in September, driven by a rise in vegetable prices and and the diminishing impact of a favourable base effect, according to a Mint poll of 20 economists. This reverses the trend of two consecutive months of below 4% inflation.