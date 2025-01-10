India’s inflation likely eased to 5.3% in December: Mint poll
SummaryEconomists expect inflation to continue easing in the coming months, increasing the likelihood of a rate cut in the policy repo rate as soon as February.
India’s retail inflation likely moderated to a four-month low of 5.3% in December, down from 5.5% in November, driven by the seasonal decline in food prices, according to the median estimate of 25 economists in a Mint poll. However, despite the expected easing, concerns over food price volatility will likely continue.