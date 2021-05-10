Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Economy >Numbers to watch this week: inflation, pharma results and more

Numbers to watch this week: inflation, pharma results and more

Premium
Both Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data are due for release this week
4 min read . 12:34 AM IST Pooja Dantewadia, Tanay Sukumar

Every Monday, Mint’s Plain Facts section features key data releases you need to keep an eye on during the week

Every Monday, Mint’s Plain Facts section features key data releases you need to keep an eye on during the week. Apart from the UK’s GDP figures, inflation numbers for the US due to be released this week will be keenly tracked by markets across the globe amid concerns about overheating. The earnings of major pharma firms in India and domestic inflation numbers are also due this week. Here are the five big numbers to track:

1. Inflation

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!