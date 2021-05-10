Numbers to watch this week: inflation, pharma results and more

Numbers to watch this week: inflation, pharma results and more4 min read . 12:34 AM IST
Every Monday, Mint’s Plain Facts section features key data releases you need to keep an eye on during the week
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Every Monday, Mint’s Plain Facts section features key data releases you need to keep an eye on during the week
Every Monday, Mint’s Plain Facts section features key data releases you need to keep an eye on during the week. Apart from the UK’s GDP figures, inflation numbers for the US due to be released this week will be keenly tracked by markets across the globe amid concerns about overheating. The earnings of major pharma firms in India and domestic inflation numbers are also due this week. Here are the five big numbers to track:
1. Inflation
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!