Inflation eased to 7.1% in May on base effect: poll

Last year, the inflation rate jumped from 4.2% in April to 6.3% in May, which is now set to create a favourable base effect. However, the sequential momentum will stay high: a 7.1% year-on-year inflation rate implies a 1% monthly inflation rate.
Predictions in the Mint poll ranged from 6.7% to 8.3%. The recent rise in inflation has prompted two successive interest rate hikes by the RBI—one in an unscheduled meeting in early May and the other earlier this week. Consumer price inflation had risen to an eight-year high in April.
“We expect CPI inflation to moderate in May, as favourable base effects mask sequential price rises," noted economists at Barclays in a note dated 7 June. The supply-side measures put in place by the government to tame price pressures will take “some time" to have “any material impact on inflation", they added.
Last month, the Indian government cut excise duties on petrol and diesel and banned exports of certain food items to cool runaway inflation levels. However, the measures came in the second half of the month, and their full impact will be visible only in June.
After hitting an all-time high in March due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, crude oil prices have stayed elevated, a key reason for the upward trend in domestic inflation.
On Wednesday, the RBI’s monetary policy committee indicated an urgent focus on tackling inflation, raising the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.9%. RBI also sharply raised its inflation projections and now sees it averaging 7.5% in the June quarter and 7.4% in the September quarter. Inflation will likely come within the RBI’s tolerance limit only by the March quarter.
“The RBI has categorically mentioned that providing future guidance on rates in the currently uncertain macro environment is very difficult, and we agree," said Dhiraj Nim, an economist at ANZ Bank. “However, further hiking is needed."
On the inflation trend in the coming months, Nim said, “There are several risks to monitor: how long the geopolitical tensions and their impact on commodity prices, especially crude oil, persist. Secondly, domestic food prices and how the southwest monsoon behaves. And, lastly, how domestic demand fares, which among other things, will also guide firm pricing power and the extent of further passthrough of higher input costs."
Economists at Barclays also noted that core inflation, which excludes fuel and food, is expected to ease significantly from April’s 7.35%, driven by base effects, but will stay above 6%.