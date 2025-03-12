Inflation eases in February, but one-fifth of items still record steep price rises
SummaryWhile the number of items recording more than 6% inflation has also come down, 20% of the inflation basket is still recording high inflation, with coconut oil recording as much as 54.48% inflation and gold 35.56%.
Inflation may have finally eased to below 4.0% in February, thanks to a continued correction in vegetable items, but high inflation in several items may continue to pinch consumers. A Mint analysis of item-wise inflation shows that despite the headline inflation easing to 3.61% in February, over one-fifth of the items in the basket still recorded inflation above 6%.