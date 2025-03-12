While high inflation in these items may be painful for consumers, the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will deliver its decision based on the headline inflation, which is its main target. Since inflation has come below 4% for the first time without base effect in over five years, it helps make a strong case for a rate cut next month. The average inflation for January-February is 3.9%, lower than the RBI’s projection of 4.4% for January-March quarter. Even if inflation rises to 5% in March, the RBI’s projection will not be breached.