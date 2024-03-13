Inflation eases to four-month low, but RBI may not precede US Fed in rate cuts, say economists
The marginal fall in India’s headline retail inflation last month was in line with the expectations of most economists and they expect the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to stay put in the next meeting but may look to cut the repo rate in the second half of calendar year 2024.
India’s retail inflation eased to a four-month low of 5.09% in February, down by one basis point from 5.1% in January. data from the statistics ministry showed.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message