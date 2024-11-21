Economy
Govt may include e-commerce data, expand coverage to improve calculation of retail inflation
SummaryThe planned overhaul aims to more accurately capture consumer behaviour and provide detailed insights into inflation trends, responding to significant changes since the base year of 2011-12.
New Delhi: The government has proposed changes such as the inclusion of e-commerce data to prepare a new base year for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) as part of a broader initiative to better reflect contemporary consumer spending patterns.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more