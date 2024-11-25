Five years is a long time to live with 4Percent-plus inflation. It can leave a bitter taste.
SummaryInflation may largely be on a downtrend, but urban households still expect it to be high for the foreseeable future. That’s because a long period of inflation can leave pessimism in its trail, particularly for the youth and the middle class.
Inflation has persisted stubbornly for five years now. In October 2019, India’s retail inflation exceeded the 4% official midpoint target set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and has remained there for all but two months in 2024. The latest inflation number for October exceeds even the RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6%, setting off fresh alarm bells. Markets are focused on how monetary policy will react and whether this will delay interest rate cuts.