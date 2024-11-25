At one level, this is intuitive: both these groups tend to have relatively lower savings—the young because they are likely to be earning less and the old because they would have used up a significant chunk of their savings on building homes and raising families. But the numbers also lead to a more disquieting conclusion: prolonged inflation limits the ability of the young to save. This issue was highlighted by a recent survey, which revealed that 85% of Gen Z and millennials saw the high cost of living as a key barrier to saving. (Source: Fin One’s Young Indians’ Saving Habits Outlook 2024). Given that India has a predominantly youthful population, and is counting on this demographic to power its future growth and prosperity, managing inflation could perhaps be seen as a national, and not just a monetary policy imperative.