Inflation Forecast: Decline to 5.50% likely in September amid softening food prices, poll finds
Slowdown in food price increase and government subsidies counteracting the rise in crude oil costs, were pointed as reasons for the downwards shift
Retail inflation in India may have decreased to 5.50 percent in the previous month, falling within the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) acceptable range, according to a Reuters poll. This is likely due to a slowdown in the increase of food prices and government subsidies counteracting the rise in crude oil costs, it added.