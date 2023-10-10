Retail inflation in India may have decreased to 5.50 percent in the previous month, falling within the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) acceptable range, according to a Reuters poll. This is likely due to a slowdown in the increase of food prices and government subsidies counteracting the rise in crude oil costs, it added.

In a survey conducted with 66 economists from October 3-9, Reuters found that most anticipate the inflation rate, gauged by the yearly shift in the consumer price index (CPI), was expected to decrease.

The average expectation is for inflation to come down to 5.50 percent in September from 6.83 percent in August. Projections varied between 5.10 percent and 6.90 percent. Also, more than three-quarters of participants foreseeing inflation to drop below the upper limit of the target range set by the central bank.

Targeted range

During its last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet announcement on October 6, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank has maintained its current monetary policy for the fourth consecutive meeting.

The RBI indicated that interest rates would stay elevated until inflation approached 4 percent, which is the midpoint of the central bank's target range of 2-6 percent.

Notably, increases in food costs, constituting approximately half of the CPI, are gradually diminishing after the government implemented measures to enhance supply.

Analysts speak

Dhiraj Nim, an economist at ANZ Research told Reuters the impact of vegetable prices is “diminishing" as their prices, including of tomatoes, “have significantly corrected". He however added, “the persistent issue in food inflation remains with cereals, pulses, and spices, and it seems that the RBI may have limited influence on this matter."

Additionally, the surge in crude oil prices is expected to contribute to sustained inflation. India is the world's third-largest oil-importing nation. On Monday, oil prices increased by approximately 3 percent to reach around $90 per barrel.

Alexandra Hermann of Oxford Economics commented, "Expectations are that oil prices will stay high for the rest of the year due to global concerns about the supply."

Moderate expectations

Another Reuters survey also indicated that inflation is expected to persist above 4 percent until at least the second quarter of 2025. The forecast suggests an average of 5.5 percent for the current fiscal year and 4.8 percent for the following fiscal year.

Economists anticipate that the RBI is likely to make a reduction in the second quarter of 2024.

