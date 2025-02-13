Inflation helped Trump get elected. Now it’s his problem.
Greg Ip , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 13 Feb 2025, 05:08 PM IST
SummaryThe president’s team blames his predecessor for stubborn inflation, but Trump’s own agenda could make it harder to defeat.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Nothing did more to deliver the White House to Donald Trump than inflation, which helped to sour Americans on former President Joe Biden’s economy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less