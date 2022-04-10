Inflation hurts. Better get used to it.

Finally, there’s what to do about it if you believe inflationary pressures will last. There are plenty of bond-market trades for the financially savvy, such as bets on the break-even rate—the difference between TIPS and ordinary Treasury yields—or on higher long-term yields. These are hard to hold on to for a long time, though. And unfortunately the prices of simpler investments such as commodities, gold or stocks that might provide some protection against inflation over a decade are already up a lot, because of the current inflation.