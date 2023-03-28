Inflation hurts household spends on daily goods: Survey1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 02:32 PM IST
Over 75% of consumers surveyed by Kantar said they are struggling to manage their budget, and about 40% feel the situation is going to become worse in the future
New Delhi: Inflation continued to hurt household budgets in the year gone by as price hikes in categories such as milk, wheat flour, rice and even fuel compounded the slowdown in demand for discretionary items while prompting consumers to switch to cheaper packets of essential goods such as washing bars and soaps, according to Kantar’s FMCG Pulse reported released this week.
