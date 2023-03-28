Inflation hurts household spends on daily goods: Survey

“Consumers perceive that there has been increase in price across majority of essential categories during the second half of 2022. More than two-fifth of consumers feels prices have increased across various categories like fuel, electricity and staples such as milk, wheat flour, and rice. In fact, this perception is even higher among urban affluent households with almost 80% of consumers feeling that prices have gone up. This is probably because they are involved in purchase of many more categories. And consequently, Indian consumers are not spending too much on discretionary categories,“ Kantar said in a report that looked at overall consumption of fast moving consumer goods in the country in 2022.