Inflation  in  about  half of  CPI  items  above  6%

The inflationary pressures are getting masked due to the nature of the CPI basket. Not all items are treated equally, so low-weightage items that are getting dearer may not be reflected to the same extent in the summary data. Food items and house rent, which have high weightage, have their inflation under control. The food and beverage group makes up for 45.9% of the basket, while housing accounts for 10.1%. It is for this reason that many economists favour tracking core inflation for determining monetary policy response. Core inflation, which excludes volatile items such as food and fuel, has been somewhat sticky since the pandemic.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}