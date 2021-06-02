Subscribe
Home >Economy >Inflation in rich countries hit a 12-year high in April

Inflation in rich countries hit a 12-year high in April

Photo: AFP
4 min read . 10:24 PM IST PAUL HANNON, The Wall Street Journal

  • Jump in oil prices has led some to see echoes of the 1970s, but increase in supply suggests pressures will be temporary

Consumer prices across the rich world rose at the fastest pace in more than 12 years during April, as central bankers try to figure out whether shortages that have emerged as the global economy reopens will prove transitory or have long-lasting consequences.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Wednesday said consumer prices in its 36 members, which are mostly rich countries, were 3.3% higher than in April 2020. That was the largest increase since October 2008.

