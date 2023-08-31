Inflation is as corrosive to investing as it is to the real economy

Central bankers remain adamant that they will return inflation to their targets, typically 2%. Many on Wall Street, though, are sceptical. Jean Boivin, who runs the research arm of BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, makes his argument bluntly. “Central banks can always bring inflation back to 2% if they really want to, but now it would require too big of a demand crush to bear." He believes it will instead settle around 3-4%. Richard Clarida, vice-chair of the Federal Reserve from 2018 to 2022, has a similar view. “Mr Powell’s Fed…will eventually get the inflation rate it wants," he recently wrote for this newspaper. “But it is likely to be something more like ‘two point something’ than ‘two point zero’." Asked what “something" means, he replies: “It could be 2.8% or 2.9% when they start to consider rate cuts."