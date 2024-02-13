Inflation is cooling but RBI has no reason to cut rates before June, say experts
India's retail inflation fell to a three-month low of 5.1 per cent in January, supported by a slower rise in food prices. Core inflation continues to moderate.
India's consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation fell to a three-month low of 5.1 per cent in January, supported by a slower rise in prices of food items. Core inflation continues to moderate, reaching its lowest level in more than 50 months.
