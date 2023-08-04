Inflation Is Cooling. Food Inflation Could Get Worse.

Inflation has cooled in many countries, but in most of them, food inflation remains rampant and there are reasons to fear it may accelerate.

A combination of disrupted exports, unusually hot weather and Russia’s continuing pounding of Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain producers, is likely to add fresh momentum to the main source of global inflation.

U.K. food prices rose 17.4% in the year through June, while Japanese prices were up 8.9% and French prices were up 14.3%. While food inflation has slowed slightly in the U.K. and France, it has picked up in Japan. In each country, food prices are rising much more quickly than prices of other goods and services.

The U.S. has fared better, with food prices up 4.6% from a year earlier in June, more than double the rate of inflation targeted by the Federal Reserve but well down on the August 2022 peak of 13.5%.

The surprising stickiness of food inflation, compared with household energy prices that have been falling below their level a year ago in many parts of the world, is one of the challenges faced by central banks as they try to bring inflation in line with their targets.

It also shows how many countries’ apparent success in fighting the very high inflation levels seen last year conceals persistent pain for consumers, particularly those with lower incomes, who spend a bigger portion of their budgets on getting by.

The lengthening period of hardship has become increasingly worrying for European governments, which have taken a variety of measures to push back against food inflation but stopped short of the price controls last used in the 1970s.

The United Nations on Friday said its index of food prices that includes cereals, vegetable oils, sugar, meat and dairy products rose by 1.3% in July from June, a second increase in four months after a steady decline from the 50-year high reached in March 2022.

Last month, Russia withdrew from a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea and has subsequently targeted the country’s food-export infrastructure with drone attacks on Odesa’s port facilities.

“It’s something we have to watch carefully," said Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England. “It has had an effect on wheat prices, but not as much as last year."

The International Monetary Fund estimates that Russia’s withdrawal from the export deal could push grain prices up by between 10% and 15%, reversing some of the declines from the highs recorded last year.

Unusual weather patterns are a separate worry, hitting harvests of a variety of grains, fruits and vegetables around the world.

“Adverse weather conditions, in light of the unfolding climate crisis, may push up food prices," said European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.

The impact of unfavorable weather has been most notable in India, where heavy rain has reduced the rice harvest and pushed food prices sharply higher. The Indian government last month imposed a ban on exports of certain types of rice, an echo of similar restrictions on the overseas sale of food staples that were announced by a number of governments as prices surged last year.

While such bans may help cool prices in the country in question, they can have the opposite effect in other countries. India is the world’s largest rice exporter. Before the Indian ban, many of the export bans put in place last year had been removed.

The World Trade Organization estimates that as of mid-July, 45 of the 104 restrictions on exports of food, feed and fertilizer that were introduced in the months after the invasion of Ukraine had been removed. It estimates that the remaining bans cover $24.5 billion of traded goods.

“We must take care to avoid vicious circles of supply availability concerns leading to more export restrictions and higher prices," said Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the WTO’s director-general.

One additional risk to food supply is the strong natural warming condition in the Pacific Ocean known as El Niño, which can lead to changes in weather patterns and reduced harvests of some crops. The Australian government’s Bureau of Meteorology has issued an El Niño alert, saying there is a 70% chance that the climate pattern will emerge later this year.

While some governments are resorting to export bans to try to keep prices down, European policy makers have been investigating whether food producers and retailers have taken advantage of the pickup in inflation to boost their profits.

In the U.K., a review of grocery stores by the Competition and Markets Authority last month found that they were not boosting profit margins, but it has now turned its attention to supply chains for a number of products, including bread, poultry, milk and mayonnaise. The French government has asked food producers to identify a range of products for which prices will be frozen or cut over coming months.

Despite fresh worries, central bankers do expect food prices to rise more slowly. But they are also aware that it has taken much longer for that to happen than they had anticipated.

“Food price inflation will go on declining," the BOE’s Bailey said. “But it’s taken longer than many people had expected, including people in the food industry. It’s these shocks that we have to get accustomed to dealing with."