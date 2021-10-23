Inflation is the mother of big political change

Jerome Powell, the Fed chief, posits a happy ending: Production resumes, goods and services flow in abundance, inflation is transitory. But he knows it’s not that simple. An apparition of central bankers is the dread inflation psychology, but inflation expectations don’t become embedded in consumer heads because of childhood trauma, but because consumers detect a mindset of policy makers to accommodate inflation. And Mr. Powell, whose renomination is pending, must subordinate himself and his monetary decisions to a fast-rising new agenda in Washington: a whole-of-establishment effort to keep Donald Trump from returning to the White House.