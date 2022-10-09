Inflation likely at 7.3% in Sep: Mint poll2 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 11:57 PM IST
Economists said there were significant chances of the rising inflationary trend to reverse over the next few months
NEW DELHI : Retail inflation is likely to have soared in September to a five-month high due to rising food prices and a low base, according to a Mint poll of 24 economists. The survey’s median estimate showed inflation is expected to rise to 7.3% from 7% in August.