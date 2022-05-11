Inflation likely rose to 18-month high of 7.5% in April: Poll

In April, oil marketing companies hiked petrol and diesel prices by a cumulative ₹3.6 per litre following the surge in crude oil prices, nearly offsetting the cuts in central excise duty and value-added tax by some states in November. Furthermore, revisions in electricity tariffs by some states could also put upward pressure on inflation, Barclays said in a recent note. “We expect the persistence of inflation at elevated levels to prompt the monetary policy committee to undertake another 50 bps hike in repo rate in June."