NEW DELHI : India’s headline inflation may have accelerated to a 16-month high in March driven by rising fuel and energy prices, a Mint poll of 24 economists showed, with the median projection at 6.36%. The government will release inflation data for the month on Tuesday.

A section of economists said high fuel prices will continue to push inflation above the central bank’s target range over the next few months.

If the poll projection holds true, the annual growth rate in consumer prices will have breached the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) upper tolerance limit of 6% for the third month in a row, as underlying price pressures emerge amid a global rally in crude oil prices. Predictions in the poll ranged from 6.1% to 6.5%—higher than February’s 6.07%.

“On a sequential basis, food prices remain under control, but imported inflation, led by higher energy costs, will be the major driver," said Rahul Bajoria, an economist with Barclays.

In March, crude oil prices soared to a near 14-year record following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. With the conflict showing no signs of abating anytime soon, it is largely expected to be high for a while, adding to already existing domestic inflationary pressures. Inflation has remained above RBI’s medium-term mandate of 4% for the last two and a half years.

According to DBS Bank’s Radhika Rao, the other upside risks are “significant adjustments in natural gas and pass-through of higher input costs faced by manufacturers and service providers", which contributed to the underlying inflation.

Additionally, core inflation, which excludes fuel and food, continued to be sticky and is expected to hit a 10-month high in March, according to economists at Barclays.

At RBI’s most recent meeting last week, the growth-focused central bank revised its inflation forecasts for the current fiscal year from 4.5% to 5.7%, and signalled the beginning of a withdrawal of accommodation from its policy stance to ensure inflation remains within target levels.

Given that India imports more than 80% of its crude oil requirements, economists are wary about how the ongoing geopolitical turmoil in Europe will affect rising retail inflation and when RBI will effectively hike interest rates to combat high inflation.

“We think RBI will perhaps remain on the sidelines for now, largely ignoring the direct or the first-order impact. It will continue to treat the oil price surge as a supply-side shock beyond its influence, and therefore remain committed to growth," said Dhiraj Nim, economist, ANZ.

RBI has projected inflation at 6.3% for the April-June quarter of FY23.

