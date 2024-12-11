Inflation likely eased to 5.5% in November: Mint poll
Summary
- If CPI inflation aligns with projections, the average for October-November would stand at 5.9%, slightly above the central bank’s revised forecast of 5.7% for the October-December quarter.
India’s retail inflation is expected to have eased to 5.5% in November from 6.2% the previous month, driven by a seasonal decline in vegetable prices, according to a Mint poll of 16 economists. Even if inflation moderated in November, it would still have exceeded the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-term target of 4% in all but two months since September 2019.